How We Are Hungry

By Jennifer Reese
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:59 AM EDT

How We Are Hungry

A-
type
  • Book
genre

Episode Recaps

The 15 stories in Dave Eggers’ handsome new collection, How We Are Hungry, range from droll, plotless two-page stunts to long, haunting character-driven narratives. In the clever one-paragraph ”Naveed,” a young woman frets about sleeping with an attractive man she’s brought home because doing so will bring her lifetime total of lovers to a ”baker’s dozen” — which she thinks will surely upset her hypothetical future husband. Eggers is a master of these sharp, silly exercises, but he’s capable of much more. In the book’s finest, darkest story, ”Up the Mountain Coming Down Slowly,” a woman on the cusp of middle age climbs Mount Kilimanjaro, her moods shifting fluidly from joy to regret, exhaustion, boredom, competitiveness, and, ultimately, horror.

How We Are Hungry

type
  • Book
genre
author
publisher
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com