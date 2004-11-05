EW rates portable MP-3 players

While the iPod may dominate the portable-MP3-player market, it’s hardly the only game in town. In fact, there are a bunch of tasty players from companies looking to take a bite out of the Apple. Here are five other ways to carry a tune.

FOR: MAC DISSERS

DELL DJ ($249) Slim and sleek, this brushed-metal 20GB player offers 12 hours of battery life and Musicmatch’s superb Jukebox software.

FOR: ARMADALE DRINKERS

ROCBOX ($299) From rap impresario Damon Dash: a 20GB tune machine featuring 25 equalizer presets and a side wheel like those on a handheld BlackBerry.

FOR: SNEAKER LOYALISTS

NIKE MP3 RUN ($300) The lightweight 256MB player calculates distance (via pedometer) and pipes the runner’s pace into the headphones in a semirobotic female voice.

FOR: GADGETHEADS

IRIVER H320 ($330)It’s not as sexy as an iPod (and boots up like a PC), but this 20GB portable is compatible with every audio format and can display high-res photos.

FOR: ROAD WARRIORS

SONY NETWORK WALKMAN NW-HD1 ($399) The Walkman finally joins the digital era. We have some issues with this 20GB player’s software but love the 30-hour battery life.