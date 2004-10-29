Left of the Dial: Dispatches From the '80s Underground
Left of the Dial: Dispatches From the '80s Underground
This may be the first boxed set inspired by a book?in this case, Michael Azerrad’s chronicle of ’80s underground rock, Our Band Could Be Your Life. But where Azerrad homed in on a handful of standard-bearers, this four-CD survey pulls in some questionable choices. Does Kate Bush rate as underground? No matter: Erring on the side of inclusion, Left of the Dial: Dispatches From the ’80s Underground is like the great college radio station that never was.
