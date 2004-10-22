Welcome To Haiti: Creole 101

By Cheo Tyehimba
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:49 AM EDT

Welcome to Haiti: Creole 101

Sooner or later, every artist has gotta do it: throw caution (and record sales) to the wind and drop an album for his peeps. Luckily for Wyclef Jean, this tribute CD, performed almost entirely in his mother tongue of Haitian Creole, delivers. The sometime Fugee reinvents (a Creole ”La Bamba”), rabble-rouses (the incendiary ”President”), and represents (”Lavi New York”). The result is that Welcome to Haiti is an infectious reverie of sweet guitar licks, enchanting synths, and cannon beats. Listen and try to sit still.

