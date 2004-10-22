The Heroines

By Scott Schinder
Updated March 17, 2020

The Heroines

B+
type
  • Book
genre

Seminal swamp-rocker Tony Joe White still possesses the same languid drawl, dry humor, and spiky guitar style that drove his 1969 hit ”Polk Salad Annie.” But on The Heroines he shows his sensitive side, merging his brooding vocals with those of fellow iconoclasts Jessi Colter, Emmylou Harris, Shelby Lynne, and Lucinda Williams. They complement his laid-back authority, while the stripped-down arrangements enhance the steamy Southern soul vibe, making this a worthy addition to his estimable catalog.

