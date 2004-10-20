Lightning in a Bottle
Lightning in a Bottle: Paul Brissman
”Looks like y’all hired the phone book,” comments piano man Dr. John, ”looked in the yellow pages under ‘Blues.”’ That’s exactly what billionaire Paul Allen, his indie film unit Vulcan Productions, and producer Martin Scorsese have done with Lightning in a Bottle, assembling a pantheon of blues and blues-inflected deities, from Solomon Burke and Ruth Brown (still cooking at 75) to a very spacey Macy Gray, for a massive February 2003 superconcert at Radio City Music Hall. The occasion commemorated 100 years of the art form, and director Antoine Fuqua (King Arthur) tries gamely to bring Delta roadhouse intimacy to a mammoth corporate event. The music’s sensational, but you keep waiting for the pledge number to flash up.
