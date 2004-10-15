Summer in Abaddon

By Michele Romero
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:55 AM EDT

Summer in Abaddon

A-
type
  • Music

Episode Recaps

In the Book of Revelation, it says that Abaddon is the fallen angel in charge of the bottomless pit. Sorry, but Pinback are not the house band for or from hell. Instead, San Diego prog-pop duo Armistead Burwell Smith IV (a.k.a. Zach) and Rob Crow drop the listener into an infinite well of intricate chord progressions and dueling harmonies. The catchy songs on Summer in Abaddon are so sonically enthralling, you could call them heavenly. Amen.

Summer in Abaddon

type
  • Music
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com