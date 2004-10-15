Summer in Abaddon
In the Book of Revelation, it says that Abaddon is the fallen angel in charge of the bottomless pit. Sorry, but Pinback are not the house band for or from hell. Instead, San Diego prog-pop duo Armistead Burwell Smith IV (a.k.a. Zach) and Rob Crow drop the listener into an infinite well of intricate chord progressions and dueling harmonies. The catchy songs on Summer in Abaddon are so sonically enthralling, you could call them heavenly. Amen.
