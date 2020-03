In the Meantime (Music - Christine McVie) C+ type Music

McVie displayed superb songwriting chops in Fleetwood Mac, but this solo effort is an uneven affair. At its best and fastest, In the Meantime recalls Gaucho-era Steely Dan, its nimble melodies highlighted by sleek yet warm production. The slower tunes, though, don’t stand a chance, thanks to the insipid lyrics.