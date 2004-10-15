Everything I've Got in My Pocket
Everything I've Got in My Pocket
C+
type
- Music
Episode Recaps
Minnie Driver is best known as an actress, and that’s not likely to change with this debut. Enveloped in a sort of gauzy, Lilith Fair-esque haze, Everything I’ve Got in My Pocket offers mostly standard coffeehouse singer-songwriter fare, with a bit of cowgirl Sturm und Twang. The singer hits her torchy target on ”Fast as You Can,” but her take on the Boss’ ”Hungry Heart” sounds less like real hunger and more like mild longing for a Zone bar.
Everything I've Got in My Pocket
|type
|
Comments