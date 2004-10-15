type Music Current Status In Season

We gave it a B

Either Simon LeBon has become one fine singer, or recording engineers have discovered an anti-adenoidal button. That’s just one of the surprises on Astronaut, the first album in 21 years from the original lineup of new wave’s steeliest mannequins. Glistening zero-gravity synth-funk that’s mostly unembarrassing and at times shockingly vital (the proto-Faint squall of ”Want You More!”), this is so ’80s you can almost taste the freebase.