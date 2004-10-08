Raphael Saadiq as Ray Ray A- type Music

On his second solo studio effort, Raphael Saadiq as Ray Ray Saadiq epitomizes the ”grown and sexy” vibe. Casting himself as a puckish blaxploitation-era player, the former Tony! Toni! Toné! fronter woos honeys from Detroit to Houston with enough midtempo dance grooves to make R. Kelly seem out of step. While his songwriting game can get amateur — ”I love the way you’re turning it on/That’s why I’m writing this song” — Saadiq’s bass virtuosity is strictly pimp caliber.