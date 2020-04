Palookaville C+ type Movie genre Mystery,

Should we call him Fatman? Club king Slim, a.k.a. Norman Cook, seems to have grown up a little on Palookaville, judging by melancholy numbers like ”Put It Back Together.” But his party jams — ”Slash Dot Dash” and its high-BPM (beats-per-minute) ilk — feel half-cocked, like Cook can’t quite commit to the moment. As for tracking on the Bootsy Collins-assisted cover of ”The Joker, ”let’s not and say we did.