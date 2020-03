Wimbledon B type Movie genre Romance,

Sports

This tennis-world love story is just amiable fluff, but the English actor Paul Bettany, with his elfin-psycho leer, lends it a brazen dash of reality. At Wimbledon, he and Kirsten Dunst, as an American rising star, fall in love at first serve, at which point Bettany starts to win matches, one after another.