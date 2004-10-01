Nancy Sinatra

By Leah Greenblatt
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:59 AM EDT

Nancy Sinatra

Frank’s girl willingly wraps her smoky, weathered vocals around characteristically well-written tracks by nearly a dozen bold-faced friends, with enjoyable, if not quite spectacular, results. Everything on Nancy Sinatra, from Brit-mope (”Let Me Kiss You,” co-authored by Morrissey) to blooze rock (the Jon Spencer duet ”Ain’t No Easy Way”) to cabaret noir (”Two Shots of Happy, One Shot of Sad,” which was originally penned by Bono and the Edge for her dad) comes off with an easy, countrified confidence.

