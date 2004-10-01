Love Songs: A Compilation...Old and New

Nancy Miller
October 01, 2004 at 04:00 AM EDT

Love Songs: A Compilation...Old and New

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
Phil Collins
Producers
Atlantic

Thanks to the Postal Service’s electronica version of ”Against All Odds” (currently enjoying heavy rotation on MTV and a spot on the Wicker Park sound-track), Phil Collins seems ripe for a groovy kind of renaissance. His best-of set, Love Songs: A Compilation, is well-timed, but there’s only so much Phil we can take (there are 25 tracks!). While guilty-pleasure gut-wrenchers like ”One More Night” and ”Separate Lives” still delight, bland covers of chestnuts such as Leonard Bernstein’s ”Somewhere” come off as su-su-super self-indulgent.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now