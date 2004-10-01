Love Songs: A Compilation...Old and New

type Music Current Status In Season performer Phil Collins Producers Atlantic

Thanks to the Postal Service’s electronica version of ”Against All Odds” (currently enjoying heavy rotation on MTV and a spot on the Wicker Park sound-track), Phil Collins seems ripe for a groovy kind of renaissance. His best-of set, Love Songs: A Compilation, is well-timed, but there’s only so much Phil we can take (there are 25 tracks!). While guilty-pleasure gut-wrenchers like ”One More Night” and ”Separate Lives” still delight, bland covers of chestnuts such as Leonard Bernstein’s ”Somewhere” come off as su-su-super self-indulgent.