It’s not only Barbie’s first movie musical, it’s also her first dual role! In Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper, Princess Anneliese (blond Barbie) is arranged to marry hottie King Dominick, even though she sooo belongs with her best friend/tutor Julian. When she’s kidnapped by the Queen’s evil, crown-seeking counsel Preminger (voiced by Martin Short), Julian calls on pauper look-alike Erika (Barbie as brunette, because she’s poor) for help. While the story is feminist — Anneliese would ”rather be in my library reading science books” and (spoiler alert!) Erika accepts a ring from Dominick with ”no promises” because she wants to travel and sing professionally — this fairy tale does perpetuate the myth that double weddings are a good idea.

EXTRAS A sing-along feature allows you to croon seven songs solo or with the characters. Proper motivation provided: Select Short’s showstopper and Barbie coos, ”Ooh, the villain’s song. Try and act a little scary.” Almost makes me wish I had a kid.