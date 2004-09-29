Image zoom

Woman Thou Art Loosed D type Movie

The closing credits of Woman, Thou Art Loosed, the adaptation of a megaselling novel by ”America’s best preacher,” Bishop T.D. Jakes, directs anyone interested in ”assistance” to http://www.womanthouartloosedthemovie.com — final proof that the film is really just a poorly dramatized infomercial. Selling what? ”WTAL is still Bishop Jakes’ most popular message,” reports the website. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to tell from this confused mess (costarring Jakes as himself) what that message is. Beloved‘s Kimberly Elise, full of overemoting bulldog snarl, guns down her mother’s boyfriend at a Jakes revival. She’s had it rough, though: The guy molested her, and it led her to stripping, drugs, and jail. What to make of her? Damned if the movie knows — should we check the website?