Woman, Thou Art Loosed

By Gregory Kirschling
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:50 AM EDT

Woman Thou Art Loosed

D
type
  • Movie

The closing credits of Woman, Thou Art Loosed, the adaptation of a megaselling novel by ”America’s best preacher,” Bishop T.D. Jakes, directs anyone interested in ”assistance” to http://www.womanthouartloosedthemovie.com — final proof that the film is really just a poorly dramatized infomercial. Selling what? ”WTAL is still Bishop Jakes’ most popular message,” reports the website. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to tell from this confused mess (costarring Jakes as himself) what that message is. Beloved‘s Kimberly Elise, full of overemoting bulldog snarl, guns down her mother’s boyfriend at a Jakes revival. She’s had it rough, though: The guy molested her, and it led her to stripping, drugs, and jail. What to make of her? Damned if the movie knows — should we check the website?

Episode Recaps

Woman Thou Art Loosed

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 94 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com