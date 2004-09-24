A Hangover You Don't Deserve C+ type Music

”1985,” the novelty hit from Bowling for Soup’s new CD, finds a soccer mom mourning the passage of time: ”When did Mötley Crüe become classic rock?” Funny stuff — but it’s not enough to carry an album. Like a lower-SATs version of Fountains of Wayne, the Texas quartet tries to write silly/clever lyrics to go atop their high-carb pop melodies. But too much of the humor (rhyming ”Miss Texas” with ”bigger breast-es”?) functions on a Jackass: The Band level.