Sharon Stone and William Shatner had a memorable 2004 Emmy moment

Sharon Stone and William Shatner: Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com
EW Staff
September 20, 2004 at 04:00 AM EDT

Best Odd Couple
Sharon Stone and William Shatner

Sharon Stone and William Shatner, who won advance Emmys for their guest roles on The Practice, had unexpected chemistry as presenters of the award for drama series writing. ”Bill and I instantly hit it off backstage because I’m such a huge fan,” Stone said, then turned to Shatner and added, ”I’ve seen every one of your movies and TV series and commercials.” (We’d never have figured Stone for a Trekkie, at least not until we saw her tribble-like hairdo.) Shatner replied: ”It gives us something in common because I’m a great fan of my work, too.”

