Our TV reviewers answer your questions

What television series from the ’80s do you feel has the most potential to be revived, à la ”Star Trek: The Next Generation”? ”Dallas”? ”Dynasty”? ”MacGyver”? — Tracey

Well, The WB tried to do a young ”MacGyver” in 2003, with the ”Gilmore Girls”’ Jared Padalecki as MacGyver’s nephew, but it didn’t fly. Personally, I’d go a little campier. How about a new ”Murder, She Wrote” with Jessica Simpson in the Angela Lansbury role? She’d be the most confused crime solver since Columbo. I’d also revive ”Magnum P.I.” with Tom Selleck — but add some youth appeal by casting a sidekick, like ”The West Wing”’s Dulé Hill, who could certainly handle a bigger role than he rates now.