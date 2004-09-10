ESPN25 B type Book genre Nonfiction

It’s arguable that around-the-clock highlights haven’t been a boon for sports (Terrell Owens mugging for the camera in the end zone comes to mind). But this much isn’t even open to debate: No one serves up plays of the day with more joy and smart-ass wit than ESPN. Launched on Sept. 7, 1979, and held together with Scotch tape, chewing gum, and slo-pitch softball, ESPN was hardly as instant success. Yet 25 years later, ESPN25′s breezy collection of bite-size charts, lists, and anecdotes attests, sports geeks can’t imagine a world without SportsCenter’s savant anchors uncorking catchphrases like ”en fuego” and ”as cool as the other side of the pillow.”