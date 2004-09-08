Tim McGraw stays at No. 1

type Music Current Status In Season performer Tim McGraw Producers Curb genre Country

Listeners weren’t exactly dying to by the new Tim McGraw CD the way they were a week ago. Sales of ”Live Like You Were Dying” fell 70 percent this week to 227,000, according to SoundScan. Still, that was enough for McGraw to keep the top spot on the Billboard album chart, despite challenges from three new soul and hip-hop records debuiting in the top five.

The late Ray Charles landed his first top 10 album in 40 years with the release of his posthumous duets album, ”Genius Loves Company,” which sold 202,000 copies. Jill Scott similarly enjoyed the best sales week of her career, with her second album, ”Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds, Vol. 2,” debuting in third place and shifting 193,000 units. LL Cool J’s ”The DEFinition” entered the chart at No. 4 and sold 173,000 copies. Holding at No. 5 was ”NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 16,” which sold 162,000 discs.

In their second weeks, falling four places each were R. Kelly’s ”Happy People/U Saved Me” (No. 6) and Young Buck’s ”Straight Outta Ca$hville” (No. 7). Down two each were Ashlee Simpson’s ”Autobiography” (No. 8) and Prince’s ”Musicology” (No. 9). Dropping six spots to 10th place was Mase’s ”Welcome Back.” Missing out on top 10 debuts were Insane Clown Posse’s ”Hell’s Pit” (No. 12), Björk’s ”Medulla” (No. 14), and Papa Roach’s ”Getting Away With Murder” (No. 17).