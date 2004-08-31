South Park: The Passion of the Jew

By Dalton Ross
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:04 AM EDT
The Passion of the Jew: © Comedy Central

South Park: The Passion of the Jew

A-
Your feelings about ”The Passion of the Christ” probably depend on whether you view its depiction of Jesus’ last 12 hours as excessive or uncompromising. South Park: The Passion of the Jew could be considered both. Packaged with two other religion-themed episodes, the show mercilessly pokes fun at the furor incited by the Mel Gibson film — on both sides. ”If you want to be Christian, that’s cool,” Stan tells Mel after demanding his movie money back. ”But you should follow what Jesus taught instead of how he got killed.” Uh…he said it, not me.

