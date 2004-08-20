Sliders: The First And Second Seasons
It?s doppelgängers aplenty when boy genius Quinn Mallory (Jerry O?Connell) discovers a wormhole that leads to parallel Earths and can?t find his way back home. Joining the journey are physics professor Maximilian Arturo (John Rhys-Davies), gal pal Wade Wells (Sabrina Lloyd), and inadvertent tagalong Rembrandt Brown (Cleavant Derricks). Anchored by the animated performances of Rhys-Davies and Lloyd, Sliders‘ best episodes are ones in which Russia wins the Cold War, or where ?60s counterculture is still groovy.
EXTRAS In their pilot commentary, cocreators Tracy Tormé and Robert K. Weiss rip into studio suits for trying to dumb down the show?s plot. And in a making-of doc, O?Connell reveals the secret of his success: ”Science-fiction fans are like a beautiful woman? You gotta bring her flowers. You gotta treat her with respect.”
