The Princess Diaries

Once upon a time, there lived a gawky teen named Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), who, beneath her crow’s nest of crimped hair and wide-rimmed glasses, was actually (surprise!) a gorgeous girl — not to mention a real-life princess. Silly and sweet, director Garry Marshall’s trifle was enough of a sleeper hit to merit a sequel — as well as a two-disc collector’s edition teeming with all-new

EXTRAS, including music videos, outtakes and bloopers, and the bizarre animated featurette ”Livin’ Like a Princess” (somehow, a monarch saying ”fo’ shizzle” is just wrong). But the treasure trove of all things girlie is actually dominated by the 69-year-old Marshall, whose droll take on the filmmaking process (on Andrews: ”The hills are alive with the sound of money!”) makes him the unlikely reigning star of this production.