Kill Bill -- Vol. 2 A- type Movie

Can you wait? That’s the question you’ll have to ask yourself before buying Kill Bill — Vol. 2 on DVD. You just know that Quentin Tarantino is eventually going to put out a Special Edition of his revenge romp, complete with commentary tracks, deleted scenes, and bonus features up the wazoo. So can you resist purchasing this relatively bare-bones version? Patience is a virtue, but let’s face it, sometimes patience royally sucks. Especially when it comes to a film like this.

While ”Kill Bill — Vol. 1” was essentially an Eastern-influenced exercise in stylized violence, ”Vol. 2” pays homage to a variety of genres — spaghetti Western, film noir, blaxploitation (after all, this is Tarantino we’re talking about), kung fu — while actually managing to hammer home a pretty solid, heartfelt story. Instead of just having the blood-thirsty Uma Thurman show up and waste everyone in her path (although let’s be clear — there’s certainly a lot of wasting going on), the director takes time to fully explore the love-hate (okay, mostly hate) relationship between Thurman’s Bride and her former flame/father figure, Bill.

Ah, yes — Bill. He could’ve turned out to be just another cookie-cutter philosophy-spouting lame-o, but David Carradine plays him so calm, cool, and calculating, you can’t help but hang on his every word. The DVD’s lone deleted scene, featuring Carradine picking apart a band of irate enemies in yet another expertly choreographed fight sequence, is a treat. That, a typically self-congratulatory featurette, and a concert clip of ”Vol. 2” composer (and ”Spy Kids” director) Robert Rodriguez’s band rocking out at the premiere party are the only extras available…for now. There will be more, of course. But can you wait?