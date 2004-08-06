You Call It Madness

By Ken Tucker
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:10 AM EDT

You Call It Madness

A
type
  • Book
genre

Lenny Kaye — poet, rock critic, guitarist for Patti Smith for three decades — has written a gorgeously authoritative history of crooning reaching back to the 1930s in You Call It Madness. Beginning with Russ Columbo, moving on through Rudy Vallee and Bing Crosby, and including surprises like Iggy Pop (”in the lower registers, the horse latitudes of melody”), Kaye delivers scholarship through daringly impressionistic prose that can even describe crucial sounds: ”Yoo hoo. Boo hoo. The double o of crooning. A circle squared. Times two, or should we say too …” Entrancing.

Episode Recaps

You Call It Madness

type
  • Book
genre
author
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com