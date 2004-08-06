Significant Others
Significant Others: The Series
C+
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
The disappointing coming-of-age TV dramedy called Significant Others — an experience Jennifer Garner recalls in the aptly titled extra ”Jennifer Garner Recalls ‘Significant Others.”’ Since she doesn’t have the whole kid-trapped-in-an-adult’s-body excuse to fall back on here, Garner comes off as more flaky than fun in the Fox series about twenty somethings trying to make it in the big bad world. Seems some made it better than others.
Significant Others: The Series
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|director
Comments