V: The Complete Series

Admit it. You were freaked out in the miniseries V when that alien’s human skin first got ripped off, revealing scaly lizard-like flesh. And admit it, you mildly spazzed when that hybrid baby popped out and showed off her nifty lizard tongue in ”V: The Final Battle.” And admit it, as much as you wanted to love ”V,” the TV series that followed these two installments, it was just too damn hard. Don’t get me wrong, there’s plenty to enjoy about the series: Marc Singer’s overacting as resistance leader Mike Donovan, for one thing, is borderline epic, and you can’t help but giggle when the supposed Starchild (Jennifer Cooke) tells her human boyfriend, ”Your Earth love is good.” I don’t think we’re supposed to laugh at that, but then again, we’re probably not supposed to laugh at the ”Dynasty”-like duel between diva Visitors Diana and Lydia, or the endless assault of nonsensical plot twists, either. EXTRAS None