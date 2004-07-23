Un Deux Trois Soleil C+ type Movie genre Foreign Language

”Tres beau” Olivier Martinez made plenty of lusting ladies shimmy in their seats with his seduction of Diane Lane in ”Unfaithful.” But his breakthrough, Cesar-winning performance in Bertrand Blier’s Un Deux Trois Soleil, a dramedy about a girl growing up in Marseilles’ multiracial slums, may leave mainstream audiences squirming. Living with her mad mom and drunk dad and desperate for affection, Victorine (petite Anouk Grinberg, who artfully transforms from wide-eyed schoolgirl to reluctant wife) watches her hopes of escaping her bleak world die with her first love (Martinez, who magnetizes the screen throughout his all-too-brief appearances). Nonlinear vignettes, scenes that push sexual boundaries between adults and children, and a female lead who sees dead people make getting to the heart — and the heartthrob — of the story difficult.

EXTRAS Director filmography? ”Zut alors”! We want Martinez!