Chandra Levy, self-storage facilities, ”Star Wars” fanatics, and water-bed saleswomen receive equally lovely treatment from Washington Post writer Stuever’s razor-sharp eye. Rightly calling himself ”a man who thinks too much and too sadly about that which is faddish and gone,” Stuever homes in on the banal but still-beating heart of Americana from stints in Albuquerque, Austin, and D.C. ”Xanadu Tuesdays” gives roller disco aficionados a wistful shout-out; ”All Faiths” considers the competitive verve of a Texas funeral director; and ”Notes on Kamp” (slyly aping the title of Susan Sontag’s landmark 1964 treatise) takes readers into the nether regions of a KOA Kamp-ground. In Off Ramp, Stuever writes in a warm, knowing tone well-suited to his low-key subjects, and because he misses nothing, these meaningful stories offer a master class in top-notch journalism.
Off Ramp
