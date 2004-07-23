License to Chill B type Music

”Am I country, pop, or rock & roll?…/ It’s simply complicated,” the beachcomber croons on Chill, which features collaborations with country stars like Toby Keith and George Strait. Buffett’s smart — he knows the country demo is his as well, and clever genre mash-ups like ”Conky Tonkin”’ and the oldie ”Sea of Heartbreak” make this experiment work. Core Parrotheads may be initially confused by the twangy vocals, but then, happy befuddlement is their concert state of mind anyway.