Fahrenheit 9/11

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:04 AM EDT

Dazzlingly assembled, at once reckless and insightful, Michael Moore’s fight-the-power documentary filters the actions of the Bush administration through a nose-thumbing outrage that might have been irresponsible if Moore’s words weren’t girded by images that spoke 1,000 more. As analysis, the movie is a smash-and-grab polemic, but it’s highly resonant Bush-bashing, since the President does most of the work for it.

