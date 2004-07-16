Fahrenheit 9/11
Dazzlingly assembled, at once reckless and insightful, Michael Moore’s fight-the-power documentary filters the actions of the Bush administration through a nose-thumbing outrage that might have been irresponsible if Moore’s words weren’t girded by images that spoke 1,000 more. As analysis, the movie is a smash-and-grab polemic, but it’s highly resonant Bush-bashing, since the President does most of the work for it.
