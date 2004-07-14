type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 92 minutes Wide Release Date 07/16/04 performer Kyle MacLachlan, Jimi Mistry, Kristen Holden-Ried, Suleka Mathew, Veena Sood director Ian Iqbal Rashid distributor Sony Pictures Classics author Ian Iqbal Rashid genre Comedy

We gave it a B-

With closeted gay Muslim Canadian men so woefully underrepresented in romantic comedies, I’m inclined to swallow the marshmallow samosa that is Touch of Pink with a polite smile of international cooperation: At last, an iteration of ”My Big Fat [Insert Colorful Ethnicity Here] Wedding” for the rest of them!

Anyway, the sugary sweetness of writer-director Ian Iqbal Rashid’s feature debut only aches when I bite down. Alim (”The Guru”’s Jimi Mistry) lives in London with his boyfriend (Kristen Holden-Ried), an ocean away from his tongue-flapping extended South Asian family back in Toronto. Usually, whenever the cinema-besotted Alim needs guidance on how to live the suave closeted life, he talks to Cary Grant, his very special imaginary friend. (Kyle MacLachlan conjures Grant in the flesh, making the most of his Gunga Din chin.) But the matinee idol is of no help when Alim’s status-conscious widowed mother (Suleka Mathew) shows up in London intent on marrying off her only son.

Rashid’s optimistic fairy tale is inventive, in a show-queen way, when it references Grant’s filmography, including the silly 1962 Grant-and-Doris Day comedy ”That Touch of Mink.” It’s tougher to take when, for the umpteenth time, Mom doesn’t ask and Alim can’t tell the very obvious.