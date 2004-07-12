Meet ''Big Brother 5'''s Will

Will Wikle: Tony Esparza
July 12, 2004 at 04:00 AM EDT

Meet "Big Brother 5"'s Will

AGE 26

FROM Tupelo, Miss.

OCCUPATION Registered nurse

WHAT HE SAYS He’ll do anything for the Benjamins: ”Make me walk naked through a pit of snakes while eating a raccoon’s testicles.”

WHAT WE SAY Oprah-worshipping Will is playing it smart by forming an alliance with gal pals Lori and Karen instead of that frat-pack of Horsemen. He’s also stealthy and secretive: Although openly gay, he has only come out to housemate Lori so far because he doesn’t ”want to play the Gay Card too early.”

