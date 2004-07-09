Seventy Two & Sunny

By David Browne
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:48 AM EDT

Seventy Two & Sunny

B-
type
  • Music

Like his boss Kid Rock, Kracker now sees himself as a scruffy Nashville troubadour, and on his third CD, he pulls off the conceit far better than Rock has. It’s easy to imagine country stations taking to proficient middlebrow-twang ballads like ”Don’t Know How (Not to Love You)” and the disc’s genial arena boogie. But Kracker’s voice is too banal — and his material too mundane — to cut as deeply as his rural heroes.

