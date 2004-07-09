Reno 911!: The Complete First Season A- type Movie

The arid humor of Comedy Central’s inspired ”COPS” parody about an inept Reno police squad may be too subtle at first for laugh-track-trained sitcom audiences. But 14-episode bundle, Reno 911!: The Complete First Season, provides a hardy, progressive introduction to the show’s talent: seven improv experts who double as earnest, off-kilter officers and idiotic but shockingly speedy perps. Back-to-back viewings also highlight easy-to-miss in-jokes like the constant misspelling of Deputy Wiegel’s name. Assault charge: By episode 8, the guitar-drum commercial-break bumpers begin to grate.

EXTRAS Candid cast commentaries on four eps (on a bonus track, they try reciting their lines from memory) and 10 unaired/uncut scenes offer a colorful look at how the sketches came together, which portions raised questions of taste, and who had the most trouble keeping a straight face.