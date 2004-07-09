Reno 911!: The Complete First Season

By Erin Richter
By Erin Richter

The arid humor of Comedy Central’s inspired ”COPS” parody about an inept Reno police squad may be too subtle at first for laugh-track-trained sitcom audiences. But 14-episode bundle, Reno 911!: The Complete First Season, provides a hardy, progressive introduction to the show’s talent: seven improv experts who double as earnest, off-kilter officers and idiotic but shockingly speedy perps. Back-to-back viewings also highlight easy-to-miss in-jokes like the constant misspelling of Deputy Wiegel’s name. Assault charge: By episode 8, the guitar-drum commercial-break bumpers begin to grate.

EXTRAS Candid cast commentaries on four eps (on a bonus track, they try reciting their lines from memory) and 10 unaired/uncut scenes offer a colorful look at how the sketches came together, which portions raised questions of taste, and who had the most trouble keeping a straight face.

