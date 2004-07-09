The Big Love

Jennifer Armstrong
July 09, 2004 at 04:00 AM EDT

The Big Love

type
Book
Current Status
In Season
author
Sarah Dunn
genre
Fiction
We gave it an A-

Dunn’s breezy debut follows relationship columnist Alison — think Carrie Bradshaw, but in Philadelphia, at a free weekly paper, with an evangelical Christian upbringing and just two sexual partners ever. (Never mind, don’t think of Carrie Bradshaw.) When Alison’s longtime boyfriend Tom runs out to get mustard for a dinner party and doesn’t return, her penchant for overanalysis goes into overdrive and she reevaluates her good-girl ways. The result: a quick summer read that’s both fun and smart.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now