The Big Love

type Book Current Status In Season author Sarah Dunn genre Fiction

We gave it an A-

Dunn’s breezy debut follows relationship columnist Alison — think Carrie Bradshaw, but in Philadelphia, at a free weekly paper, with an evangelical Christian upbringing and just two sexual partners ever. (Never mind, don’t think of Carrie Bradshaw.) When Alison’s longtime boyfriend Tom runs out to get mustard for a dinner party and doesn’t return, her penchant for overanalysis goes into overdrive and she reevaluates her good-girl ways. The result: a quick summer read that’s both fun and smart.