Wild For You B type Music

Allyson sings a baby-boomer sound-track — Joni, Carly, Carole, and more — with mixed results. Her smoldering ”(Goin’) Wild for You Baby” rivals Bonnie Raitt’s version, and a reggaefied take on Mitchell’s ”All I Want” works. But the gentle swing of ”Wild World” muzzles Cat Stevens’ bite, and she can’t touch Elton’s melodrama on ”Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word.” Still, her voice is sweet, reedy, resilient — and winning, in the end.