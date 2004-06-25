Wild For You

By Larry Blumenfeld
Allyson sings a baby-boomer sound-track — Joni, Carly, Carole, and more — with mixed results. Her smoldering ”(Goin’) Wild for You Baby” rivals Bonnie Raitt’s version, and a reggaefied take on Mitchell’s ”All I Want” works. But the gentle swing of ”Wild World” muzzles Cat Stevens’ bite, and she can’t touch Elton’s melodrama on ”Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word.” Still, her voice is sweet, reedy, resilient — and winning, in the end.

