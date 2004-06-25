Made To Love Magic

By David Browne
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:59 AM EDT

Made to Love Magic

B+
type
  • Music

For Drakeophiles, the ground-shaking news here is the unearthed ”Tow the Line,” a threatening-clouds folk-blues that’s of a piece with this cult icon’s other final recordings. The iffy news is that about half of the still-available ”Time of No Reply” rarities set are also here. The additions — like two songs with newly dubbed-on strings — are a tad suspect. But the ageless, mythopoetic elegance of Drake’s craft shines through, even if we truly have heard some of this before.

Episode Recaps

Made to Love Magic

type
  • Music
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com