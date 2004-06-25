Made to Love Magic B+ type Music

For Drakeophiles, the ground-shaking news here is the unearthed ”Tow the Line,” a threatening-clouds folk-blues that’s of a piece with this cult icon’s other final recordings. The iffy news is that about half of the still-available ”Time of No Reply” rarities set are also here. The additions — like two songs with newly dubbed-on strings — are a tad suspect. But the ageless, mythopoetic elegance of Drake’s craft shines through, even if we truly have heard some of this before.