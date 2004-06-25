Chilltown, New York B type Music

Erick Sermon’s a vet. After 15 years as a producer-rapper — solo and as half of seminal duo EPMD — E-Dub has mastered his patient, lisp-laden flow and a unique electro-funk sound to match. Sadly, on his fifth solo album, his preoccupation with age and past-due credit — ”A&R’s sayin’ they won’t sign me/’Cause they see my face and think I’m done” — deadens even his thickest bass lines and most buoyant beats. Never let the chip on your shoulder outweigh the bump in your trunk.