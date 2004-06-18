One Soul Now B+ type Music

The Junkies’ previous albums have focused on either narcotic lethargy (”The Trinity Session”) or startling energy (”Pale Sun”, ”Crescent Moon”). Soul, their ninth studio effort, combines both vibes and arrives at a sleepy beauty reminiscent of their 1988 hit ”Sweet Jane.” But it’s the songs of betrayal and gnawed relationships (”From Hunting Ground to City”) that inspire the best of guitarist-songwriter Michael Timmins’ sensuous poetry.