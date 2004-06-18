It's About Time D type Music

Don’t hate Milian because she’s beautiful. Hate those market forces that encouraged her record company to sign her mainly for that reason. Then hate the execs who approved ”Time”’s songs, which sound like they fell off a Paula Abdul album. Then mock the lyricists (including Milian) who wrote so many cliches. Then take a moment to roll your eyes at Milian’s voice, which suggests a slightly more forceful version of Janet Jackson’s pant. Then go and buy a girlie magazine. It’s cheaper.