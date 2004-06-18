Hench A- type Book

Got a wife and kid to feed, bills to pay — a fella’s got to make ends meet. So when all else fails, there’s always henching. After all, behind every supervillain there’s a crew of regular schmoes waiting to do his bidding, pull down a check, and crawl into bed. Writer Adam Beechen and artist Manny Bello paint a funny, knowing, and rather poignant portrait of such a guy: Mike, an ex-jock who opts for a life of crime because he’s got nothing else to opt for. And so we follow Mike as he serves as muscle for criminals like the Red Baroness, the Cosmonaut, and Hellbent. ”I was just following orders” might never be a good excuse, but it sure makes for fun reading.