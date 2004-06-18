Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
B+
HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN The first movie in the series with real fear and wonder in its bones. Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) faces down assorted foes, and he also has interludes of jaunty rapture, like his soaring king-of-the-world flight aboard a Hippo-griff. Director Alfonso Cuaron gets J.K. Rowlings’ droll, enchanted offhandedness on screen.
