Something Borrowed (Book - Emily Giffin) A type Book genre Fiction

It’s a scenario straight out of Jerry Springer: Woman sleeps with her best friend’s fiance; chair throwing, hair pulling, and cries of ”Bitch!” ensue. But in the non-televised world, the reality is rarely that simple. This page-turning, heartbreakingly honest debut follows sensible attorney Rachel and her glamorous, self-centered best friend Darcy. After her 30th-birthday party, Rachel stumbles into bed with Dex, Darcy’s husband-to-be — and untapped emotions begin to flow. As the triangle plays out (and Darcy and Dex’s wedding date looms), we see that relationships and blame are rarely as clear-cut as they seem. Instead of falling back on easy chick-lit cliches, Giffin deftly depicts the hopeful hearts behind an unsympathetic situation.