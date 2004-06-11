The Greater Wrong Of The Right

By Scott Schinder
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:56 AM EDT

The Greater Wrong of the Right

On their first album in eight years, the influential Canadian electro-Goth-industrialists exchange their abrasive soundscapes for a bubblier sonic palette. They also adopt a playful sense of bemusement that’s appropriate to the bratty sociopolitical screeds of the hip-hoppy ”Pro-test” and the disco-thumping ”Past Present.” While its accessible sound may alienate longtime fans, Greater Wrong suggests this Puppy is heading for a rewarding adulthood.

