The Greater Wrong Of The Right
On their first album in eight years, the influential Canadian electro-Goth-industrialists exchange their abrasive soundscapes for a bubblier sonic palette. They also adopt a playful sense of bemusement that’s appropriate to the bratty sociopolitical screeds of the hip-hoppy ”Pro-test” and the disco-thumping ”Past Present.” While its accessible sound may alienate longtime fans, Greater Wrong suggests this Puppy is heading for a rewarding adulthood.
Episode Recaps
The Greater Wrong of the Right
|type
|
|genre
Comments