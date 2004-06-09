Lucas plans a second ''Clone Wars'' cartoon

Did you like the ”Star Wars: Clone Wars” miniseries last fall on Cartoon Network? Did you see all 20 of the three-minute episodes and felt you couldn’t get enough? Then you’re in luck because the channel and Lucasfilm are teaming to bring out a second hour of ”Clone Wars,” this time in bigger bites. This time, there’ll be five 12-minute episodes, which will air over five consecutive nights beginning March 21, 2005, two months before the theatrical release of ”Star Wars: Episode III.”

Helming the miniseries once again is animator Genndy Tartakovsky (”Samurai Jack,” ”Dexter’s Laboratory”). ”We were really impressed with the quality of the animation and the storytelling abilities that Cartoon Network and Genndy brought to the first ‘Star Wars: Clone Wars’ episodes, and clearly viewers were, too, because the feedback we received about the micro-series was fantastic,” said Howard Roffman, the president of Lucas Licensing, in a statement. ”This new mini-series will bring even more depth and excitement to the story of the Clone Wars and will lead viewers right into the adventures of ‘Star Wars: Episode III.”’

The two ”Clone Wars” miniseries follow the galactic civil war that began at the end of ”Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones,” between the Jedi-led forces of the Republic and the droid armies of the Separatists, led by the evil Count Dooku. While Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu, and Padme Amidala all figure prominently in the miniseries, the character to watch for is General Grievous. The new ”Clone Wars” will prepare fans for ”Episode III” by offering them an extensive look at the general, the new character who leads the Separatist troops and is one of the primary villains in the forthcoming movie.