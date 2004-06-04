Letters from our readers

Boy ‘Troy’

So in ”Troy,” Brad Pitt’s love interest is a hot royal priestess (”Men and Myth”). Gee. All this time, I thought it was his male cousin, Patroclus. Interesting how we have to clean up mythology for the star and the masses! SCOTT SOPHOS ScootMaroo@aol.com Washington, D.C.

Bella of the Ball

Isabella Rossellini has too long been overlooked as a very beautiful and talented actress (”Ciao, Bella”). I remember first seeing her in ”Death Becomes Her” and thinking ”Wow, she reminds me of Audrey Hepburn!” Despite her age (I don’t believe for a moment she’s 51!), accent, and being ”a brunette,” she has risen above the stereotypical Hollywood image of pale and blond with her exotic beauty, grace, and incredible talent, yet is still down-to-earth enough to be your next-door neighbor. I hope that directors and producers alike take note. ANDREA LOEWY aloewy5@comcast.net Richmond, Va.

Psyche Out

Thank you for the insightful discussion with all the major players of ”Frasier” (”Last Call”). It’s sad to see one of TV’s longest-running characters come to an end. But even sadder is, with the advent of reality TV and network reluctance to stay with smart shows, how there may never be another character or show like ”Frasier” again. JIM TAYLOR mchgnwrtr813@yahoo.com Wyandotte, Mich.

NBC should be ashamed. They bent over backward to find special ways to say goodbye to ”Friends,” while they let ”Frasier” die on the vine. Maybe next year when they are canceling ”Joey” they will understand what a monumental feat it is to play the same character on different shows for two decades. Well, Kelsey, even though NBC doesn’t want to say it, on behalf of the TV audience, thanks for entertaining us. You will be missed! SCOTT ADAMS scottgw@yahoo.com Los Angeles

News Beat

Why does Al Gore need to start another news network (News & Notes)? He and John Kerry already have five. They’re called NBC, CBS, ABC, MSNBC, and CNN. GINA GREEN ae89194@hotmail.com Ozark, Mo.

Stuck on Hugh

Whenever I read a critic’s slam of a new release, it makes me want to see the movie. I saw ”Van Helsing” before I read Owen Gleiberman’s garrulous bash (Movies), but knowing beforehand this movie was not film-festival material, I still thoroughly enjoyed it. Sure, the script was mediocre and the ending corny, but I shudder to think how I would have felt if I had seen his A-rated film: the social-dilemma flick where the bon vivant hurls his supersize Big Macs for the camera. I prefer Hugh Jackman and Frankenstein’s Monster. G.S. McMICHAEL gsmcmichael@yahoo.com Orono, Maine

‘King’ of Comedy

Since when did Jeff the drunk from Howard Stern’s show start writing for you? Oh wait, that would be Ken Tucker in Ask the Critic (Television). He says he’s ”baffled” that ”The King of Queens” is a critic and fan fave? How many times has he actually watched it? This has to be one of the funniest shows on TV, and it’s one that people can relate to. Sorry, Ken, but how you got a critic job at EW has ME baffled. JOHN W. MAPLE johnwmaple@yahoo.com Las Vegas