Killer Smile

By Jennifer Reese
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:48 AM EDT

Killer Smile

B-
type
  • Book
genre

Episode Recaps

Scottoline’s 11th legal thriller unfolds like a John Grisham page-turner with a spunky Italian-American protagonist and a loopier-than-usual plot. Young Philadelphia attorney Mary DiNunzio (fans will remember her from Everywhere That Mary Went) becomes obsessed with the suspicious death of an Italian-American fisherman in a WWII internment camp. Neurotic, wisecracking, and intrepid, she races around Philly alternately pursuing leads and fleeing a pimply thug in a black Escalade. The writing is clunky and the story line far-fetched, but Scottoline manages to bring the reader along for the ride with the energy of her heroine’s sassy, self-deprecating voice.

Killer Smile

type
  • Book
genre
author
publisher
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com